StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.23 million, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.04. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

RF Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

