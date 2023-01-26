StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.
RF Industries Stock Performance
Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.23 million, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.04. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Institutional Trading of RF Industries
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RF Industries (RFIL)
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.