StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ SALM opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Salem Media Group ( NASDAQ:SALM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.86 million during the quarter. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

