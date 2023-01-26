StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Price Performance
SeaChange International stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.58. The company has a market cap of $26.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48.
Insider Transactions at SeaChange International
In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 176,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,264.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,817,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,451.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 259,322 shares of company stock valued at $123,040 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of SeaChange International
About SeaChange International
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.