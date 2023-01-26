StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

SeaChange International stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.58. The company has a market cap of $26.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Insider Transactions at SeaChange International

In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 176,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,264.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,817,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,451.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 259,322 shares of company stock valued at $123,040 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

About SeaChange International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.