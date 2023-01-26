Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SNMCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Suncorp Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suncorp Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Suncorp Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of SNMCY stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. Suncorp Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

