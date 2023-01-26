SVB Leerink Lowers Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target to $77.00

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.19) EPS.

BEAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.29.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

BEAM opened at $44.44 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.26). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at $49,020,061.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,020 shares of company stock worth $6,364,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 60.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 204,966.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 36,894 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 52.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 37,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.