Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives $569.00 Average PT from Analysts

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $569.00.

SCMWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swisscom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. HSBC upgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 475 to CHF 500 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 674 to CHF 702 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom Price Performance

Swisscom stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.23. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $61.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.