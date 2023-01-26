Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives $18.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Symbotic from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15.

Insider Activity

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $244.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 289.05% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $56,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,158.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Symbotic during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,400,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Symbotic by 458.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,828 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 130,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

