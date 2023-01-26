TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock Holdings Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 169.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Zammit sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,740,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,403 shares of company stock worth $2,007,866 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $107.88 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $115.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.65%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of a range of distribution, systems design, and integration solutions for the technology industry. The firm offers products from original equipment manufacturers as well as suppliers of technologies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.