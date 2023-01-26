Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $121.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $7,726,746 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

