Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.56 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.16.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.