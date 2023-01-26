Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.87 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,548 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of UFP Industries worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,172,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in UFP Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,770,000 after acquiring an additional 45,440 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,643,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,958,000 after acquiring an additional 118,083 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in UFP Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 983,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 683,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UFPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $88.96 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $94.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average is $79.09.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

