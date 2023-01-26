Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 12,203 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,203 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 797,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,310,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 383,166 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,913 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Insider Activity

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -165.22%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

