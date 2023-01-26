Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 15,869 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,869 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. CX Institutional bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $260.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $424.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.30.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

