Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

TGLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

TGLS opened at $32.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $201.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.42 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 46.41% and a net margin of 18.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

Insider Activity at Tecnoglass

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tecnoglass news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,351.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after buying an additional 515,151 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,080,000 after buying an additional 469,315 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 224,837 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 82,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 67,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.