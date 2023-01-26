Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40, RTT News reports. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $429.50 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $408.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,505 shares of company stock worth $8,156,036 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

