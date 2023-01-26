Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives $33.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNYGet Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TLSNY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 31 to SEK 26 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 37 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $5.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.34. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

