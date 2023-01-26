TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives C$32.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.60.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC raised shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating and set a C$31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

T opened at C$28.48 on Friday. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$25.94 and a 1-year high of C$34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68. The company has a market cap of C$40.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.46.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.66 billion. Analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

In related news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total transaction of C$16,451,539.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 401,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,730,115.34.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

