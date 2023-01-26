Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne updated its Q1 guidance to $0.28-0.52 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.28-$0.52 EPS.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,476. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth $1,107,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Teradyne by 0.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Teradyne by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,445.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,265,000 after acquiring an additional 346,884 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

