Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $56.00 at KeyCorp

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TEX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. Terex has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $49.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,032.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,032.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Terex by 17.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 23,093 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

