TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %
TESS opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $45.10 million, a PE ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 0.91. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $120.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 million. TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 1.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TESSCO Technologies (TESS)
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.