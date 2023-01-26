TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESS opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $45.10 million, a PE ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 0.91. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $120.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 million. TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 1.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

