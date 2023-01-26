Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCBI. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $91,784.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,524. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,526 shares of company stock worth $114,791. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $209,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company has offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country.

