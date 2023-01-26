Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given New $55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on TCBI. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.89.
Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.63. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $71.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company has offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country.
