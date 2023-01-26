The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $43,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

EL opened at $273.94 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $324.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

