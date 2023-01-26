The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,861 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $33,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,634,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $77.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

