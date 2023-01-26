The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Lifted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 178.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,545 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,216,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,138,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,002,000 after buying an additional 2,591,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 143.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,551,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

