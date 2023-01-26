The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,290 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $33,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Kroger by 176.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Kroger by 66.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 51.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kroger Price Performance

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

