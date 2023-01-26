The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 538,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,297 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $15,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COLB. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth $70,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

COLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $29.94 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

