The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,944 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of D.R. Horton worth $15,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 87.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 31.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $95.48 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.24. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.