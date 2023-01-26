The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,384 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Sherwin-Williams worth $46,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.9 %

SHW opened at $247.09 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $299.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.31 and its 200-day moving average is $234.99. The company has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sherwin-Williams



The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

