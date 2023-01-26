The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Swatch Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 350 to CHF 340 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Swatch Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.80.

Shares of SWGAY opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $17.59.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

