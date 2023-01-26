The Travelers Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.93 (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Travelers Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Travelers Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $16.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $190.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.67. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.64.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,540,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,969 shares of company stock worth $11,503,468. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 139.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

