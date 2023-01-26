The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $33,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.64.

In other news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,969 shares of company stock worth $11,503,468 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $190.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.67. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

