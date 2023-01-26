Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Handelsbanken

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Handelsbanken from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on THUPY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Thule Group AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SEB Equities lowered Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thule Group AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of THUPY stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. Thule Group AB has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55.

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

