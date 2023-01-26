Traders Buy High Volume of Berkshire Grey Put Options (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,113 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,084% compared to the average daily volume of 94 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Berkshire Grey to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Berkshire Grey Price Performance

Shares of BGRY opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $224.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.25. Berkshire Grey has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 152.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.29%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million. Analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Grey by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Berkshire Grey by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Grey by 20.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Berkshire Grey by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.