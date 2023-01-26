Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 16,157 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the average volume of 1,045 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.73.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TRP stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

