Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,635,000 after purchasing an additional 409,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,539,000 after purchasing an additional 611,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,463,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,102,000 after purchasing an additional 94,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,654 shares of company stock worth $6,867,700. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT stock opened at $174.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $194.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.54.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $183.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

