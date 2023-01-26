TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.67.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $700.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $636.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $604.67. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $701.23.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,810. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 646.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.