TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.67.
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
Shares of TDG stock opened at $700.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $636.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $604.67. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $701.23.
Insider Activity at TransDigm Group
In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,810. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 646.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
