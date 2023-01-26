Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,882 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trimble were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Trimble by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $56.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.70. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $884.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

