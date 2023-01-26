Truist Financial Co. (TFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on March 1st

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.
Truist Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.
Truist Financial Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:TFC opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after buying an additional 221,798 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,505,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,360,000 after purchasing an additional 136,582 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,226,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,027,000 after purchasing an additional 346,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,674,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,451,000 after purchasing an additional 148,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Truist Financial (TFC)
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.