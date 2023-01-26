Truist Financial Co. (TFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on March 1st

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

Truist Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

NYSE:TFC opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after buying an additional 221,798 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,505,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,360,000 after purchasing an additional 136,582 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,226,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,027,000 after purchasing an additional 346,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,674,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,451,000 after purchasing an additional 148,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

