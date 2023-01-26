Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.20 and last traded at $59.15. 409,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,847,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.36.

Twilio Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.45.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock worth $328,017 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Twilio by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

