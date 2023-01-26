Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,352 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $33,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $502.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $469.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.84. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $503.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.95.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.