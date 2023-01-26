Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UNP. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.88.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $200.12 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.76 and its 200 day moving average is $212.88. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,367,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 72,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

