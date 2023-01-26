United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

UBFO opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $134.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.63. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. 29.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

