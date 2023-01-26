Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 78,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $588,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Insider Activity

Unum Group Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $41.46 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

