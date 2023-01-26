Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on URBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Urban Outfitters from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.97.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $27.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $30.52.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 663.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

