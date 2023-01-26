UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

Shares of UTSI stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $5.03.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

About UTStarcom

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.