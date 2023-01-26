Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.85 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $50.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

