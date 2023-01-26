Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

