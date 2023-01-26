Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $367.88 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.65.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.