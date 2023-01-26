Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.91% from the stock’s previous close.

VRNS has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.63 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.11% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. Research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed purchased 14,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $249,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 465,951 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,142.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP James O’boyle bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed bought 14,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 465,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,142.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 100,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,197 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Varonis Systems by 24.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,540,000 after buying an additional 18,813 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 56.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

